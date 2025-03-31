L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $89.85 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

