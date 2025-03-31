Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,860.70. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,196 shares of company stock worth $2,962,300. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 352,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

