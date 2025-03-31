Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 67773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KN. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KN

Knowles Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $28,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 594,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,983,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Knowles by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 355,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.