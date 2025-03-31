Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 67773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on KN. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KN
Knowles Price Performance
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Knowles
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $28,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 594,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,983,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Knowles by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 355,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knowles
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.