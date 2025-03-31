Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 88511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

