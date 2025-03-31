Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 222,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

