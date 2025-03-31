Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.37% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $159,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,548,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,886,000 after purchasing an additional 591,316 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,192 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,685,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

