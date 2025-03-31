Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $23.43 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.98.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

