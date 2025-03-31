KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.
KCR Residential REIT Price Performance
Shares of KCR Residential REIT stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782. KCR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.52.
About KCR Residential REIT
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
