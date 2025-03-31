Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KBDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 129,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,927. Kayne Anderson BDC has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
