Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KBDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 129,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,927. Kayne Anderson BDC has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

