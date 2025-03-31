Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,419.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KKKUF remained flat at $14.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

