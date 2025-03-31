Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,419.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KKKUF remained flat at $14.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
About Kakaku.com
