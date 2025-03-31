JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $338.06 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,623,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 11.85% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $338,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 924,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after buying an additional 761,345 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,283,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

