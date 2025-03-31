JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $294,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

MPWR opened at $579.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $637.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $697.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

