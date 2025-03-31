JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,132 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $278,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,176.04 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,283.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,302.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

