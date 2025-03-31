JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,397 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $268,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $579.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.76 and its 200 day moving average is $597.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

