Jones Trading Initiates Coverage on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Analysts at Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WULF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 258.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 66.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in TeraWulf by 72.8% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 372,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 156,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

