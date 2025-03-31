Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $375.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $261.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.57. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total value of $514,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,644.60. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $216,646.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,432,855,000 after acquiring an additional 864,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.