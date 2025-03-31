Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $330.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.97. 1,198,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,714. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at $54,690,889.35. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,085 shares of company stock valued at $68,681,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

