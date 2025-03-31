Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.12. The stock had a trading volume of 450,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average is $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.