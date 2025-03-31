Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.62.

Shares of CRWD traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $350.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.15 and its 200 day moving average is $349.49. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

