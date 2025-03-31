JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,221,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 891,846 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $15.92.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.12.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,220,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 703,538 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,008,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

