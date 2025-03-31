iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25,165.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 158.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $210.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

