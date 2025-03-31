iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

