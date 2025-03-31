iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Reduced by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

