iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

