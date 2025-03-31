iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 123,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3,209.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,440 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 162,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

EWZS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. 180,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,278. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

