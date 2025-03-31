iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,387,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 75,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,336. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

