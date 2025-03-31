iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 89,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $58.13 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

