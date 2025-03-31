iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 582,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 314,740 shares.The stock last traded at $89.46 and had previously closed at $90.81.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

