iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1155400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Casey’s General Stores Insider Buys Shares of This Must-Own Stock
- About the Markup Calculator
- U.S. Steel and Nippon Merger: Should Investors Bet on It?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.