iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Short Interest Update

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBAT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 979. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 2.90% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

