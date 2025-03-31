iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.65% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $29,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $60.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.