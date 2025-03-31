iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

