iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Raised by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.