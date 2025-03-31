Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

IRDM opened at $27.54 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

