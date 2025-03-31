IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $558.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.