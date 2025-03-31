Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,203 call options.
Dynatrace Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.04. 1,611,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,970. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.
In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
