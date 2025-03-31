Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.67. 108,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47.
Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
