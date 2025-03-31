Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.67. 108,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

