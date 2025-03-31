Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $39,377,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $4,397,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $491.84 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

