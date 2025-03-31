Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

US Foods stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $73.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

