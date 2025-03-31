Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,653 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,566,000 after buying an additional 2,185,262 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,849,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,138,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 749,843 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.0 %

CM opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.