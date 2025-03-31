Intrust Bank NA Purchases New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $66,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

