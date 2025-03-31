Intrust Bank NA Has $404,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

