Intrust Bank NA Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.09% of Amplify Energy worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Todd R. Snyder bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,233.28. This trade represents a 29.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPY

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.