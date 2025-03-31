Insider Selling: Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Sells $46,500.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,021. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $47,340.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $76,794.90.

On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

