Insider Selling: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) CEO Sells $23,116.00 in Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) CEO Jordan Kovler sold 28,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $23,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,646.40. This trade represents a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

GREE stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

