Insider Selling: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Sells $15,900.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,421.64. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Friday, March 28th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 257 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $547.41.
Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.04 on Monday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
