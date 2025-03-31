Insider Selling: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Sells $15,900.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,421.64. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Mcchesney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 257 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $547.41.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.04 on Monday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.