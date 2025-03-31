Insider Selling: Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells £89,773.10 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,554 ($33.02), for a total transaction of £89,773.10 ($116,075.90).

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,482 ($32.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,290.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,282.21. Computacenter plc has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.12) and a one year high of GBX 3,004 ($38.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

CCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($31.36) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.96) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

