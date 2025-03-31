Insider Buying: Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Insider Acquires 5,860 Shares of Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £27,366.20 ($35,384.28).
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance
Shares of LON ATR traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.86). The stock had a trading volume of 262,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,878. The company has a market cap of £423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.54. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 420.01 ($5.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Dividend Announcement
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile
The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.