Insider Buying: Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Insider Acquires 5,860 Shares of Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £27,366.20 ($35,384.28).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of LON ATR traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.86). The stock had a trading volume of 262,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,878. The company has a market cap of £423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.54. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 420.01 ($5.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Dividend Announcement

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

(Get Free Report)

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.