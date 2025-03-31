Insider Buying: Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,233.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,233.00.

TSE EFX opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.58. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$15.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.86%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

