Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,131 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $12,836.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,834.20. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYC opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

